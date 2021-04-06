Jeep Compas 2022: all the details

The Jeep Compass catches up. The best-selling SUV of the American manufacturer in Europe is updated to maintain the type against direct rivals such as SEAT Ateca, Peugeot 3008 or Nissan Qashqai, and we must not forget that the compact SUV segment is the most competitive at present. A) Yes, the new Jeep Compass 2022 bets on a brief renovation on the outside, but quite important on the inside with design change, equipment improvements and new features in infotainment and driving assistance

The Jeep Compass 2022 will go on sale this summer

We start with the exterior section of the new Compass 2022 to discover a brief redesign. Jeep has introduced slight changes to the Compass range mainly affecting the bumpers, front grille, LED headlights and alloy wheels. These changes also affect the Trailhawk version, a version that also relocates the front radar to place it in a higher position and thus avoid bumps in offroad practice. As usual, The Compass Trailhawk will feature a specific exterior design designed to improve its dimensions and add protections.

It is inside where we find the bulk of the Compass 2022 news, starting with a complete redesign of the dashboard and center console to improve quality, storage spaces and infotainment. Jeep places special emphasis on improving the finishes, the materials used and the design in general, thus seeking to offer a higher quality global image both to the eye and to the touch, which was undoubtedly the most improvable point of the Compass launched in 2017. Taking advantage of this redesign, it has opted to introduce a all-new infotainment system with 8.4 or 10.1 “touchscreen (UConnect), with a large number of possibilities in personalization, apps and services. In addition, the Fully digital instrument cluster with 10.25 “LCD screenas well as the design of the multifunction steering wheel.

When it comes to driving assistance, the new Compass has Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Keeping Assist, autonomous emergency braking with recognition of pedestrians and cyclists, 360º cameras, traffic sign recognition and intelligent speed control capable of adapting our speed to the maximum limits of the road.

The mechanical supply is composed of a new 1.6 diesel engine with 130 hp and 320 Nm, as an alternative we find a 1.3 Turbo petrol engine available in 130 hp and 270 Nm or 150 hp and 270 Nm version. But of course, the big bet of Jeep is still in the 4xe plug-in hybrid versions, combining the 1.3 Turbo gasoline engine (130/180 hp and 270 Nm) with an independent electric motor (60 hp and 250 Nm) for the rear axle, thus managing to offer all-wheel drive. The Jeep Compass 4xe is available with 190 or 240 hp and can homologate an electric range of between 47 and 49 km.