Jeep is preparing for the Latin American market a seven-seat midsize SUV that will be manufactured in Brazil and will be positioned above the Compass: its name will be Commander and awaiting its launch that should take place in the next few months, the brand revealed the first images of its interior as a preview.

Jeep Commander 2022, interior preview

Although it is surely a top version, as is often the case with this type of advance, it is clear that the Jeep Commander will take a more luxurious route than its younger sisters. Most of the interior is lined with leather, the edges of the center console are finished in bronze, the stitching is in a similar color, and the overall feel is one of luxury.

Gallery: 2022 Jeep Commander Interior

It is also shown that the 2022 Jeep Commander will have (or will be able to equip) a digital instrument cluster, multifunction steering wheel, 10.1-inch screen for the infotainment system and connectivity for Apple Car Play and Android Auto. The Adventure Intelligence application that, among others, allows you to open or close the vehicle, and start or stop the engine remote form.

In the second row we can see a ventilation outlet in the center, probably accompanied by a USB port or 12V socket. As usual in this type of vehicle, Accessing the third row of seats on the 2022 Jeep Compass won’t be the easiest and the space will also be limited to the little ones; you can also see an illuminated USB port.

In terms of driving assistance, the 2022 Jeep Commander is expected to equip adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, autonomous braking and high beam assistant, while in the mechanical section it will come with the 1.3-liter turbo engine with 185 horsepower, six-speed automatic transmission and even versions with low and differential lock.

With a view to having its launch soon and starting sales before the end of the year, The Jeep Commander 2022 will be manufactured at the Jeep plant in Goiana (Brazil) where the Renegade and Compass are already made.

