Jeep celebrates its 80th anniversary with more adventure

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

There is no better way to celebrate an anniversary than by paying tribute to a story full of adventure and challenge. Car manufacturers are at a key moment in their future, only those who know how to evolve will be able to overcome the change that comes with electrification. Brands like Jeep have witnessed others before and after, more than enough reasons to celebrate their 80th anniversary with a special edition that commemorates their most outstanding achievements in the Renegade, Compass and Wrangler models. On the occasion of this milestone, the firm renews the Compass, making it the flagship of this version 80th Anniversary. A package recognizable by color Granite Crystal present in details such as the grill, the wheels or the commemorative logos.

The world has changed a lot since the legendary Willys MB in 1941, as have mobility trends and the needs of car users. Far are the passions raised by this pseries-produced 4×4 first, now we must also respect the environment and take care of the planet while having fun behind the wheel. For that reason, the 80th Anniversary trims will be available with the thermal powertrains and plug-in hybrid (4xe) variants of Jeep SUVs. These PHEV models perfectly combine the free spirit of the firm, respecting the balance between efficiency and adventure. What’s more, the Wrangler 4xe is the most advanced unit in the range, with a propulsion system capable of delivering 380 hp of power and a electric range of up to 50 kilometers.

Celebrating eight decades of production is quite an achievement in these times. For this reason, Jeep will be in charge of keeping us attentive throughout this 2021. Throughout the months, specific projects will be carried out to emphasize the character of the firm and engage, if possible, its loyal followers. One of these initiatives is the Jeep Wave, a program of exclusive benefits and services for the community of owners that includes the first two maintenances, 24/7 assistance service and access to events organized by the brand. Discover more of the history of Jeep in the gallery below.