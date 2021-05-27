Jeep anticipated the new commander, suv made in and for Latin America

Jeep revealed the first official image of the new truck that it will sell in all its Latin American markets, which it receives for Commander name and what will the segment D of SUVs. We accompany this article with unofficial teasers from the Brazilian portal QuatroRodas.

In addition to confirming his name, it was also reaffirmed that he will share the platform with the Jeep compass current i know manufactures in Brazil and that from there the new truck will come out three rows of seats and capacity for 7 passengers.

However, the brand does not want its new Commander be identified with the compass so not only the new SUV has longer length, but also a new aesthetic treatment on the front and the back.

Jeep Commander, first official image of the new truck for Latin America

Regarding its length, the new Jeep Commander received a chassis extension that added 15 centimeters on the wheelbase to host the third bench and lengthened the rear overhang to increase its cargo area, although the brand has not confirmed the measures of this expansion.

In aesthetics, It will have a front that has the current DNA aesthetic of the firm but with a more refined treatment in its ‘fabric’ and that will be flanked by led headlights complete and chrome on the grille frame and on the bomper.

QuatroRodas portal teaser of the new Jeep Commander

On the sides there will be no major changes, so it can be said that it will be a 50% Compass, but behind the new Commander will have the biggest differences since it will release a more square gate to improve access to this area, elements aesthetic to simulate more amplitude and will also have changes in the stops and the rear window.

Where there will be no modifications, it will be in mechanics as it is expected to use the same options as Current Jeep Compass. This way it will have engines of 1.3 liters of 177 horsepower Y 270 Nm of torque that joins a 6-speed automatic transmission.

QuatroRodas portal teaser of the new Jeep Commander

At the top of the line will be the 2.0 Multijet engine that I would deliver until 198HP and all-wheel drive and that it would be linked to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

According to the firm, Jeep commander will be launched in Brazil at the end of this year and will gradually reach the other Latin American markets, among which is Colombia.

