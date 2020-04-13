Remember that TV commercial that Jeep shot with Bill Murray for the Super Bowl? The one in which the famous actor found himself trapped again on de Groundhog Day ’, only with a Jeep Gladiator as a personal vehicle. In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the brand has recovered a fragment of that shoot for a new spot that invites optimism in these unique times.

“We understand that each day begins to seem the same,” reads the first text that appears in the spot. Then the alarm clock strikes 06:00 and the camera turns to Bill Murray, who scans his room while the song ‘I Got You Babe’ starts playing in the background. A nice nod before moving on to the moralizing message in the ad: “Stay home and stay healthy. When all this is over, the trails will be waiting for you.”

In the original announcement, which was broadcast during the Super Bowl final this February, Bill Murray returned to Groundhog Day with the particularity that every time he woke up he did it with the keys of a Jeep Gladiator, with which he ventured in a thousand and one adventures in the company of the little animal.

The spot was a success, amassing more than 50 million views on YouTube thanks to the nostalgia factor that was added to the 102 million viewers who followed the game live through Fox and its platforms.

The only variation from the original announcement is that Murray was driving a Gladiator in the one at the Super Bowl, while in the one at Covid-19 an archive image of a Wrangler Unlimited crowning a mountain appears. A cunning move by the company’s marketing team, which takes advantage of the exceptional circumstances of the moment to send a message of hope.

