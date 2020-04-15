Phil Connors and Jeep team up again to make another commercial, this time they make a video that promotes and invites people to keep social distance and stay home to help prevent the spread and spread of COVID-19.

The ad is short but with a very clear message, during the video New title cards appear, telling viewers that stay home, keep them healthy and adds that when all this is over the trails will be waiting.

This is one more example of the commitment and concern that auto manufacturers have in the face of this pandemic that has almost everyone concerned.

Here we leave you the video they made to remember how important it is to stay at home.

Connors and Jeep had already made a commercial to be shown on Super Bowl LIV day. In this video Connors is back in Punxsutawney and once again finds himself waking up on Groundhog Day, except this time, Connors seems much happier driving a Jeep Gladiator van to explore Pennsylvania’s back roads every morning. .

