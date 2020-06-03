The second season of ‘The Mandalorian’ is not yet released and Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are already working on the third session, reason why new information has revealed that Din Djarin will have a great change in his profile, since in addition to being a bounty hunter, he will discover that he is possessed of great power.

‘The Mandalorian’ has become one of the strongest cards of Disney + to face its competitors and become the king of streaming, so Favreau is preparing new surprises and big changes that will be reflected in the third season of the series, so the second session will lay the groundwork for this to happen .

As we know, Ahsoka Tano is very likely to make her debut in ‘The Mandalorian 2’ And apparently her role will be more relevant in the series than we had thought, since she will be in charge of teaching Din Djarin the ways of the Force, so the bounty hunter will become a kind of Tarre Vizsla.

According to sources from the portal, We Got This Covered, the third season of ‘The Mandaorian’ will reveal that Din Djarin is force sensitive and will be a Jedi so Tano will help him develop his powers, so that finally the bounty hunter will control his new abilities.

This certainly makes a lot of sense, since Jedi are a fundamental part of the ‘Star Wars’ universe and previously, Tarre Vizsla had already become the first Jedi Mandalorian, so history could repeat itself, the only drawback would be the absence of Mando in the new trilogy, since being a Jedi is not explained because it did not help rebellion in his fight against Palpatine.

This is how Din Djarin will be a Jedi in ‘The Mandalorian 3’, so if this rumor is true, let’s hope that Favreau knows how to give it the correct approach and does not feel like something forced, since the series has been characterized for being one of the best productions of ‘Star Wars’, even above the new trilogy.

