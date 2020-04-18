The Force is gradually becoming more powerful on Nintendo Switch, from Limited Run Games have announced that they are working on making various editions in physical format from Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, with a pre booking fixed within four weeks of Friday, April 24 for Nintendo Switch.

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy will be available as a dual-pack with slipcover on both PS4 and Switch. Available to pre-order alongside standard editions for 4 weeks beginning Friday, April 24 at 10am ET on https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. pic.twitter.com/mhNiiu7eU5 – Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) April 13, 2020

As usual, at Limited Run Games they continue to fight to satisfy the wishes of the most collectors, which is why they have ensured that two of the titles that best represent handling a Jedi in a Star Wars video game are settled as they should be. on the shelves of Nintendo Switch users. The work done by Aspyr Media with these conversions has been great, adapting the audiovisual and playable section of both titles for the machine, but without losing an iota of essence that made them be what they are today almost two decades ago. From practically the first moment, Star Wars fans have been able to value very positively the work carried out by Raven Software and Activision at the time, with some wildly interesting campaigns taking George Lucas’ expanded universe to new heights, serving as a continuation (currently unofficial) after the events of the movie Star Wars Episode 6: Return of the Jedi.

The legendary action and adventure video games from Star Wars arrive in multiple editions

So if you have preferred not to get the digital versions of the eShop for being lovers of the material, you will have to be attentive to the website from the aforementioned date between 16:00 and 00:00 Spanish peninsular time In order not to run out of them, no prices have been detailed for the moment of how much Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy will cost separately nor in their Dual Edition with an exclusive box that will contain both titles in its interior.

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast also gets a limited Premium Edition for PS4 and Switch! Unlike the Classic Edition, this CE will be available in limited quantity on Friday, April 24 in two batches at 10am & 6pm ET on https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. pic.twitter.com/xhZ3e3e7GP – Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) April 13, 2020

See also

What we do have information about is the Premium versions, at the price of $ 74.99 (€ 69.02 + import charges) each, we can get both Jedi Outcast and Jedi Academy with their respective commemorative coin, a numbered certificate of authenticity, a metal box, a logo pin, a LucasFilm USB, exclusive art prints, a retrospective book with essays and a poster.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy will also be available in a limited Premium Edition on PS4 and Switch! This CE will be available in limited quantity during our usual two batches (10am & 6pm ET) on Friday, April 24 on https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. pic.twitter.com/WjIgBMgE11 – Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) April 13, 2020

Related