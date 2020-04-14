That’s right, although it sounds strange that a title with so many years receives an update, it is necessary to clarify that I am talking about Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy for Nintendo Switch. A title that was recently released by Aspyr and suffered from a small “problem”.

If you’ve played multiplayer on Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy , you may have noticed that it was very easy to find games and not only that, but other players seemed to have years of advantage despite the fact that the game had barely been released on the Nintendo console. Well, this was all because unintentionally, console gamers shared servers with those of PC. This filled the rooms yes, but at the cost of facing people who have years of experience in the game and the advantage of playing with keyboard and mouse.

Patch 1.0.2 (already available) solves this problem, in addition to providing greater security for online games and fixing some minor errors. Now the games will be more balanced, but perhaps at the cost of increasing waiting times and seeing fewer connected players.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy is available on the Nintendo eShop for Switch at a price of 19.99 euros. If you have doubts, we will shortly publish an analysis of the game.

