Among the news announced during the unexpected Nintendo Direct Mini, which took place yesterday March 26 by surprise and without warning, is Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, the third in the trilogy and the next to arrive after Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, which is also among those released on the same day, a real advantage because there was nothing to wait for after its announcement. And precisely because of the suddenness of its arrival, especially for those who are less aware of this branch of the well-known saga, a gameplay of the completitos -of these half an hour or so- can help a lot in deciding whether to get hold of the game in question or not, take a look at it if you want:

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (Nintendo Switch eShop)

We take this opportunity to remember the characteristics of the game in question:

Online multiplayer: That’s right, the classic multiplayer mode returns with controls adapted to the Nintendo Switch. It is possible to play with up to 16 players in 6 online modes, These include: Capture the Flag, Siege, and All Against All.

Live your own Jedi adventure: We can be a Jedi Knight of the New Order under the command of Luke Skywalker himself, and carve our own way on the side of the Force.

Your own lightsaber: Build and customize a bespoke Jedi weapon, the long-standing wish of the most fans of the series ever. From the most ceremonial to the famous Darth Maul double-bladed saber, the choice is yours.

Old glories: Some of the best-known Star Wars characters will be back along with locations from the classic trilogy. It is in your hands to decide to ally them on the bright side or follow the path of the dark side.

