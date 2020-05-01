File photo of the Bolivian interim president, Jeanine Añez, speaking during the act in which she announced her candidacy for the presidency for the May 3 elections.

The interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, described as “a very serious attack on health and against life” a law approved by Parliament to hold elections within ninety days in the country, which has declared a state of sanitary emergency due to the coronavirus.

The law was enacted, against Áñez’s will, by the parliamentary majority of the Movement to Socialism (MORE) by Evo Morales.

The transitory president then accused Morales and the electoral candidate of his party, former minister Luis Arce, of manipulating the Legislative Assembly to promulgate an “immoral law.”

In a message to the country and the international community, he recalled that voting in Bolivia is mandatory and warned that if millions of people have to go out on the street the same day in the middle of a pandemic, “it can generate hundreds of fatalities” and “thousands ”Of infections from COVID-19.

Jeanine Áñez assured that in her case she puts Bolivians’ health ahead of her candidacy, since it attends the elections for the Juntos alliance.

Also, dEfendi that the electoral body is the one that sets the date of the elections, when “the pandemic allows it”, and blamed the MAS, Arce and Morales of what could happen if the elections are held while there is a risk of contagion in the country.

Bolivia had to go at one o’clock this Sunday, May 3, but the electoral body decided in March to postpone the electoral appointment when the interim Executive decreed a state of health emergency in the first cases of COVID-19 in the country, with a quarantine that was just extended until next May 10.

The Supreme Electoral Court presented a bill to Parliament proposing that it choose a voting date between June 28 and September 27, but the majority of the MAS in the Legislative changed the text so that the elections are in ninety days.

The transitional president had to enact the law or return it to Parliament, and this was what she did.

Parliament then returned to an emergency meeting and applied its constitutional power to enact the law.

Bolivia has to choose president, vice president, deputies and senators after the October elections were annulled, in which Evo Morales was declared the winner between allegations of fraud in his favor and reports from international organizations about irregularities in the elections.

The then president announced that he was resigning a fourth consecutive term because he was forced by a coup to deprive him of a new electoral victory and remove him from power amid pressure from the military and police, among others.

Áñez then assumed power with an interim mandate first until January 22 of this year, when a new legislature should begin, then expanded until a new government comes out of the elections, to which it stands as a candidate.

