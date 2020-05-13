He is President of the FIA ​​since 2009, but his term ends in December 2021.

He does not plan to appear again when his term ends

Jean Todt’s term as FIA president is scheduled to end in December 2021, however from Britain they point out that this can be extended by the situation generated by the Covid-19.

Todt was voted in October 2009 to replace Max Mosley as head of the FIA ​​presidency. Since then, the French, former CEO of Ferrari, has served a long term of more than a decade that he planned to end in December 2021.

However, the situation generated by the Covid-19 can cause changes in the seasons, which can lead the Frenchman to maintain his position for a few more months, until elections can be held normally.

The Race Fans website suggests that Todt could extend his mandate to ensure an optimal transition once the pandemic is under control if so requested by the FIA ​​Assembly.

“I have completed three terms that have taken up a lot of time, energy and have required a lot of commitment on my part. Right now we cannot predict anything, but my term ends in December 2021. Honestly, the Covid-19 was not something that would enter in my plans, “says Todt in statements to the aforementioned portal.

Above all, Todt is pleased with his role in recent years and with his collaboration with Formula 1 President Chase Carey regarding the budget ceiling to alleviate the concerns of smaller teams.

“First of all, I must applaud the great relationship we have with the FIA ​​and Liberty Media. Chase’s team, mine, and sometimes all ten teams also have meetings every so often in which we talk about the current situation and the future. Clearly this The pandemic has reinforced our desire and our energy to make more drastic decisions for the future, “says Todt to finish.

