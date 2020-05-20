Trust that all teams will make responsible decisions

Remember that in times of crisis it is necessary to take drastic measures

FIA President Jean Todt says he is not concerned about the possibility that Ferrari may, with its veto, halt Formula 1 plans to introduce a budget ceiling to control spending.

Formula 1 has long been considering imposing a limit on its spending, and this has become even more necessary in the wake of the crisis caused by covid-19. Although Ferrari has been one of the voices that has been against these measures, Todt is sure that they will make the best decision for the sake of the queen category and is not afraid that they use their veto right.

“You don’t have to be provocative or negative. I’m not afraid of that. I hope that everyone has a good sense of responsibility in the current situation to help us achieve what we need and achieve the best for Formula 1, its participants, the promoters, the Government and the fans, “says Todt in remarks for Sky.

Scuderia is the only team on the grid that has that veto right. Todt respects Ferrari for its long history in Formula 1, however, remember that in situations like this you have to be realistic to ensure the survival of the sport.

“That is what we are trying to achieve. I respect Ferrari for its history and its contribution to the sport and I am sure that they want to continue contributing at a high level to what we are building,” adds the FIA ​​president.

Finally, Todt insists that the panorama created by the covid-19 forces to think differently and that Ferrari also do this exercise. “We are going through an unprecedented economic situation and that is why there is an opportunity to go in a direction that we have not gone before,” says Todt to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.