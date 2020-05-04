FIA President says motorsport is not “essential” for society

This afternoon, Brawn has unveiled a reduction in the budget ceiling for 2021

Jean Todt, the FIA ​​president, admits that F1 “may lose some team because of this crisis.” He is willing to do everything possible to prevent this from happening, but it is not in his hands.

“Many teams, sponsors and suppliers will have to review their programs and activities after this crisis. And some could be pushed to abandon their involvement in the sport. I think that for the big manufacturers at the moment, ensuring their continuity in the world of sports is not a priority, “said Todt.

It is something that has been repeating itself. Honda does not guarantee anything beyond 2021. Renault is in a difficult position as a great brand. Mercedes does not confirm or deny anything, let them say while studying the situation.

Todt’s words refer not only to F1 but to all disciplines – let’s look at the ‘almighty’ DTM in the spirit of reinventing himself or dying – and that F1, due to its cost, is especially vulnerable. Even with the reductions with the “budget ceiling” it may not be enough.

“We must be humble. As much as we love motorsports, they are not essential to society,” accepts Todt, who crosses his fingers that “team owners and sponsors stay motivated. We must help them feel that they still love this sport and they need it. ” It is a clear call to the millionaires who are de facto owners of some teams such as Racing Point, Haas and in some ways today Williams, and of course Red Bull and AlphaTauri.

Todt knows that the power of the FIA ​​in current F1 is limited. The teams and Liberty Media dictate the main lines, those of money, and if there is no ‘money’ there is no party. Deep down, Todt knows that if F1 cannot start this year and he cannot string together a minimum season, nothing will ever be the same. The agreed budget ceiling of 145 million dollars, the reduction to 130 that is to be agreed as a next step would not make it much more feasible and that even the 100 million defended by Zak Brown may not make it feasible.

The scenario is feared, but it must be thought of, as Plan D – for D of despair -, which would also be necessary if the greats left it in the lurch.

“Clearly F1 would not be feasible as we know it now,” he told Michael Schmidt – Auto Motor Sport. We could talk about a budget of 50 million dollars, without exceptions, but it would no longer be F1, perhaps we should call it Super Formula 2, “said Todt.

In any case, Todt does not want to think about customer cars. Surely he thinks that would give all the power to the teams that sell them and we would end up spending more money. With 50 million on paper each team can build their own car – HRT, Manor and Caterham did, but the latter ended up spending more on trying to get closer to the second squad, which was spending twice as much – and that would make the category much more interesting. After all, in the absence of cars with the F1 rules, the F2 had to be used in 1952 and 1953… only now the F2 are single-concept, same chassis and same engine.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.