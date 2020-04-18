Gustavo Aleixo / Cruise

Formation steering wheel and right side out of necessity: Jean has always been considered a very useful piece by the teams he defended. And his passages were remarkable in the Sao Paulo, Fluminense and Palm Trees. He maintains affection for the three clubs, where he won five national titles. But the current Cruzeiro midfielder emphasizes that winning the 2008 Brasileirão with Tricolor has a special flavor.

Before winning the definitive position in São Paulo, Jean went through a phase of loans to other teams and needed perseverance to believe in the comeback. “I have a history in São Paulo since the beginning, it is a club that has always welcomed me and had its doors open. I had a career rise. The title of 2008, for all the difficulty, for rising from the base to the professional of time, it was a resumption in my life. I was married a year before, so there’s a story behind it ”, he commented

the athlete, in an interview with Fox Sports.

Interestingly, even with the connection in São Paulo, Jean also achieved an important space in the rival Palmeiras, winning two national titles, in 2016 and 2018. The end of the marriage with Verdão was not perfect, since the athlete lost a lot of space in the year past. Still, he explains that, even though he was upset about not playing, he did his best to avoid causing problems to the alviverdes officials.

“I don’t think things are solved with indiscipline. I followed the instructions that came from the club. That was always the basis of my life. But it is not easy, you stop to think, I had two titles with Palmeiras. I went through one surgery, but I already felt good to play. I went home without understanding, it’s normal, but my head was always good, because everything has a purpose. It is to maintain integrity. If I didn’t have the opportunity, I saw that it was a cycle that was closing, “he said.

Jean explains that he cares a lot about being an example to his companions, especially the younger ones. “I wanted everyone to understand this. There are difficult times in life, things don’t just happen the way we want, so we have to maintain our character and professionalism, because other clubs are watching, people are watching and my son is watching I am grateful to Palmeiras, for the titles I won, I am happy for the victorious passage. It is difficult to have two national titles with the shirt of such a big club. I didn’t have time to get angry. my time was coming, whether at Palmeiras or elsewhere, and then there was the opportunity for Cruzeiro, “concluded the 33-year-old midfielder.

