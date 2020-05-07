A few days after some tennis clubs are reopened and some tennis players start training, the former Monegasque tennis player and current owner of the Elite Tennis Center in Cannes, Jean-René Lisnard, disagrees with those tennis players such as Rafael Nadal who are pessimistic that tennis can not return in this 2020. Lisnard says that tennis can return to normal in a matter of a couple of months, and even playing at the open door and maintaining distances between all the fans who are in the stands.

-The Monegasque player thinks that tennis returns to normal and criticizes tennis players who see the situation as very negative

“We are constantly listening to many tennis players and experts saying that it will be very difficult for tennis to return to normal. For me this does not make sense. I do not like pessimistic people who instead of proposing solutions stay at home criticizing the situation. I love Nadal, but in recent days I have read many statements saying that it is difficult for tennis to return in 2020 and that cannot do it. Right now there are two Grand Slams who want to play their respective tournaments and are doing everything possible to make it dispute. If you can play they would have to, “he said in remarks for L’Equipe.

-Lisnard is amazed by the last words of Craig Tiley, where he talks about how the Australian Open could be played without a foreign audience:

“A few days ago we saw Craig Tiley announcing that there are possibilities that the Australian Open could be played without the presence of foreign spectators. It is surprising to me that the head of a Grand Slam tournament is planning these things in the middle of May. His tournament it is played in January and there is more than half a year for it to be played. Until that date many things can happen “.

-You could play tennis without any problems:

“The situation seems to be getting under control little by little and many sports are already planning a return to competition. If you can go out to a supermarket, why can’t you play tennis? There is a lot of talk about playing tennis behind closed doors, but I don’t get it either. If you space people a little in the stands there should be no problem. The issue of travel, they could give tennis players a medical examination when they arrive in the country in question. We put the will, we could do everything correctly. Despite this, we know that this year will be one of transition, with fewer tournaments. “

-If you didn’t play tennis in 2020 it would be terrible:

“Not playing tennis this year would be the worst. It would be very difficult to go to January without being able to play. There are many people behind who need tennis to make money. It may delay the return to normal a little more, but all the year would be very bad. “

