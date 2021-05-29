Jean Pierre Léaud in 15 Films

‘Masculin, feminin’ (Jean-Luc Godard, 1965)

Right away Léaud got on very well with Jean-Luc Godard, the other great director of the Nouvelle Vague, if not the greatest. So much so that he was his assistant director ‘A married woman’ (1964), ‘Pierrot el Loco’ (1965), ‘Made in USA’ (1966) and ‘Alphaville’ (1966), before obtaining a first leading role to orders, next to the singer Chantal Goya, in ‘Masculin feminin’, which would be followed by ‘Week-End’ (1967), ‘La Chinoise’ (1967), ‘Le gai savoir’ (1969) and ‘Detective’ (1985).