Jean pascal has tested positive for erythropoietin, after having previously announced that three other prohibited substances had been found in the tests carried out for the fight that Badou Jack had to face this Sunday.

The fight is framed in the evening headed by Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul.

The results of sample B remain to be known.

The 38-year-old Pascal already beat Jack himself in his last fight, played on December 28, 2019, on split decision points.