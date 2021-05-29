Jean Pascal tests positive and Badou Jack, who remains without revenge, looks for a new rival

The canadian Jean pascal (35-6-1, 20 KO) has tested positive for three banned substances, steroids, bringing his fight against Badou jack (23-3-3, 13 KO) has been canceled. The rematch on his 2019 lawsuit, which the now suspended fighter won with controversy, will have to wait, if it ever comes.

Both light heavyweights were going to face each other in the gala led by the exhibition of Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, in what represented the most interesting fight from the boxing point of the night.

From Badou Jack’s team, it has been announced that they are looking for a new opponent, and have questioned the cleanliness of Pascal’s first win over the Swede. For his part, the Canadian has blamed the positive on his physical trainer, accusing him of ruining his career. At 38 years old, and with a possible triple positive penalty, she may not have too many appointments left.