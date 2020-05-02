As Rodrygo begins to write his story in the Real Madrid, Gabigol and Bruno Henrique, for Flamengo, totaled 78 goals in the last season and consolidated themselves as the best pair of South American football in recent years.

Given the numbers and impact of these athletes on the field, it is difficult to understand why this offensive trident scored only 41 times for Saints in 2018.

Gabigol, Bruno Henrique and Rodrygo combined for 41 goals in 2018

“It is difficult to say because it had everything to be one of the best attacks. In my opinion, there are many things that could not be right,” commented Jean Mota, midfielder who played with this trio, in an exclusive interview with Sports Gazette.

“For example, Bruno Henrique suffered an injury that almost took him out of football, so there is a psychological factor. Rodrygo was in the process of moving up to the professional, it was his first sequence as a starter that would also have pressure. Gabigol was also coming receiving a lot of criticism at the beginning of the year and even so he was the top scorer in the Brazilian Championship. In my opinion the biggest factor was the psychological factor for this trio to be successful “, he added.

Already in his fifth season for Santos, Jean Mota saw several players arriving and leaving the squad, but none as special as Rodrygo.

“I played with a lot of good players, but I stay with Rodrygo. He did absurd things in training and games. I am sure he will mature and improve even more,” he said, adding about the player he is most inspired by in history do Peixe.

“From the history of the club I stay with Giovanni for what he has achieved and for the person he is today, his character, a good person, a Christian like me”, he concluded.

Sports Gazette





.