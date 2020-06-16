The urban exponent took advantage of the quarantine to continue creating and that is how he gave us his fifth single called « In his bed », which he released on June 12 along with a video directed by Alambre Films and in which he was very involved in its production .

Jean Marc has been characterized by its diversity and by the colors of its music that are extremely catchy and always characterized by being danceable.

This young artist promises a lot, his determination, his desire to excel, and his immense heart makes him worthy of achieving all his goals.

That work in music combines very well with his attachment to the social causes for which he has always been moved.

That is why he has participated in charity works both in Haiti and in the Dominican Republic, at the hands of his sister, the model, actress and also singer Sarodj Bertin, who directs the foundation « Sarodj For a Purpose », and through other entities like « Handyman on the streets ».

A heart of gold with an electrifying personality is what describes this talented artist.

Jean Marc, of Haitian origin, has been making music in the Dominican Republic for three years, since it is in this country where he has been able to excel as an artist, and has lived there since childhood.

Jean Marc says he plans to continue creating music to make his fans and family proud.