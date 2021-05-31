Jean Machí Cardenales de Lara today news transfers Venezuelan Professional Baseball League

Those who know about baseball say that the arm of Jean Machí is privileged so much so that almost 20 years after his debut in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) is re-signed to launch in the LVBP as announced today the Cardinals from Lara for the 2021-2022 season what will be his third team in the LVBP after the Navegantes del Magallanes and the Tigres de Aragua, after a year of a surprising absence, as surprisingly he was released by the Bengalis before the campaign 2020-2021, where the Tigers were again sanctioned by OFAC through the MLB and also, no team signed him like now the red birds.

I remember the race of Jean Machí since he made his debut as a starter with the Navegantes del Magallanes precisely against the Tigres de Aragua in the 2001-2002 season of the LVBP. Also, having debuted with the Turks, since it is from El Tigre where my maternal family is.

I also remember perfectly the passage of Jean Machí from starter to reliever, especially to closer with the Navegantes del Magallanes in the 2009-2010 season where Machí not only won the Reliever of the Year award, but also the Pitcher of the Year.

Yes OK Jean Machí He is remembered by many magallaneros for the games that Caracas could not save against the Lions, especially against Josh Kroeger, but not for what he did in the 2009-2010 season of the LVBPNor for the three innings he threw in the first game of the double overtime round robin (all against all) of 2011-2012 against the Caribes de Anzoátegui.

Less for the relief that was launched Jean Machí in game 7 of the 2012-2013 final of the LVBP, precisely before Cardinals from Lara, where only an injury (a pull) took him out of it, where he was the winner of the game in which the Navegantes del Magallanes cut an 11-year drought without championships in the LVBP.

Nor what he did in the round robin of the 2013-2014 season of the LVBP especially in the game against the La Guaira Sharks where he retired the immaculate ninth inning with three strikeouts with nine pitches where the Navegantes del Magallanes practically secured the classification to the LVBP final for the second year in a row where they were ultimately champions achieving their third two-time championship so far in the LVBP and where Jean Machí he saved the first two games of it and only one line from José El Hacha Castillo that hit Machí’s hand prevented him from trying to preserve his third game of the series that would have meant the sweep for the electricians.

Jean Machí was shaping up to surpass Oscar Manacho Henríquez as the greatest savior in the history of the Navegantes del Magallanes, but Machí rose to the Major Leagues with the San Francisco Giants which prevented him from pitching as before from the first day of the season. LVBP as before with the buccaneers and Hassan Pena appeared. After the appearance of Pena as the closer of the filibusters Machí could not regain that role and even ended up asking the Tigres de Aragua for a change of scenery in the 2016-2017 season of the LVBP, since the situation with the fans del Magallanes had become unsustainable.

Now Jean Machí will return to the LVBP with the Cardinals from Lara to strengthen the bullpen of the Red Birds that already has Ricardo Gómez, Vicente Campos, Wilking Rodríguez and Pedro El Amolador Rodríguez among others, and best of all for the Cardinals through free agency.

That is why Carlos Gardel sang 20 years is nothing and just for 20 years launching in the LVBP he Jean Machí now with the Cardinals from Lara, since it still remains in his arm, which has been praised by his managers such as Phil El Vulture Regan, who knows something about pitching, Carlos El Almirante García, who gave him the ball and the confidence to be a closer in the LVBP, even opposing managers like Welby Buddy Bailey, Rick Sweet and Dave Hudgens.

