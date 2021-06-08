Jean-Karl Vernay is the first WTCR leader in the 2021 season

The 2021 WTCR season has kicked off with a vibrant and intense event on the Nordschleife in which Tiago Monteiro and Jean-Karl Vernay shared the wins. Victories with antagonistic stories for a key driver in the Honda project who has once again shown his best version after his serious accident in Barcelona and another who begins a new stage with Hyundai after showing his talent as an independent pilot. With everything, Jean-Karl Vernay is the first WTCR leader and great protagonist of the event at the Nürburgring for getting the first win of the new Hyundai Elantra N TCR.

Thanks to his victory in the main race, his tenth place in the inverted grid race and his second place in qualifying, Jean-Karl Vernay has 39 points, six more than those of Tiago Monteiro with his victory in the first race of the weekend. Néstor Girolami also has 33 points after taking pole and adding a podium, while Yvan Muller remains at 29 after finishing second in the first race, the same units as his teammate Santiago Urrutia. Luca Engstler and Esteban Guerrieri are not far in a first classification that has Mikel Azcona and Jordi Gené without points.

Team Engstler Hyundai has started the year at the helm of the team general classification, while Luca Engstler also commands in the Junior classification. All in all, the German rider’s advantage is minimal over Belgian Gilles Magnus, leaving Bence Boldizs and Jessica Bäckman one step behind both. In this aspect, the Belgian Audi driver has been placed as the first leader of the WTCR Trophy, a classification in which Magnus surpasses teammate Tom Coronel by one point. Bence Boldizs is third, while Jessica Bäckman is fourth after signing a better start to the season than her brother Andreas.