Player, who is on vacation, personally delivered the donations next to his wife

Jean, from Cruzeiro, visited the neighborhoods Nova Capital and Moreninhas, in Campo Grande, capital of Mato Grosso do Sul, to deliver basic food baskets to help 100 needy families during the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus.

“We are living in a very complicated moment and this small gesture aims to alleviate the suffering of some families a little. I had the pleasure of returning to the neighborhoods where I spent a good part of my childhood and I confess that the hours we stayed there were very special. “, declared Jean.

“Along with my wife, Mariana, I was able to recall an important story of my life and we still did everything to bring a little joy to the homes. We must look to others and reach out to those who need help”, added the player Jean.

On vacation until next Thursday (30) and still waiting to find out when he should return to Cruzeiro, Jean visited all the houses that received the basic baskets. During the visit he wore gloves and masks. In addition to taking the time to talk to the residents.

When visiting the places where he spent part of his childhood, he commented on the difficult moments before becoming a professional player. “A lot of people know about my humble origin and I am very proud of everything that I went through. I have already faced very difficult situations and it was not easy to get where I am. I know how important this gesture of solidarity is. A small action like that, a positive word at a certain moment it can change the negative thinking of many people. Today, I am able to help and I want to contribute in some way. The most important thing is to take actions with love, care and attention. We have to look at the next and understand the that each one needs “, he said.

Jean’s donation is part of the work carried out by Projeto Mão Amiga, an institution that works for poor communities in the Campo Grande region.

