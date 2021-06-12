The Last Mercenary. This is the name of the movie that Jean Claude Van Damme that premieres Netflix this July 30, and you already have trailer. He plays a secret agent who tries to help his son, accused of drug and arms trafficking.The best films of Jean-Claude Van Damme

Jean Claude Van Damme, the martial arts star in Hollywood during the nineties lands in Netflix to star The Last Mercenary, an action comedy inspired by the action cinema of the eighties and nineties, and already has a release date (July 30) and trailer with the Belgian actor as the undisputed protagonist.

All about Jean-Claude Van Damme on Netflix with ‘The Last Mercenary’

Of course, it already has a trailer, and without little surprise: the kicks and dances of the martial arts legend are from the game. The 59-year-old veteran actor will play a mysterious secret agent who travels to France to help his son, charged without evidence of arms and drug trafficking.

Jean-Claude Van Damme may be best known for his streak of starring roles in ’80s and’ 90s action movies like Bloodsport, Kickboxer, Double Impact, Universal Soldier, Timecop, and Street Fighter, but he’s still fit to fight, as the images in his new film attest. In the trailer, ‘The muscles of Brussels’ can be seen demonstrating their martial arts skills, not to mention their dance moves. Van Damme plays the “world’s most celebrated mercenary,” a skilled fighter, sniper, and master of disguise who simply goes by the codename Mist. A former secret agent denounced by her government, Mist must return to France when her son becomes involved in a terrorist conspiracy. What follows is part shooter, part buddy comedy, and part wayward sheep story in which Mist, an old-school loner, must work with a younger generation to save the world.

Shortly after presenting the trailer, JCVD ​​himself reveals it with the poster of the film, where he is also seen to be in physical shape, that the release date would be next July 30.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“My idea is that The Last Mercenary recovers the tradition of the best action and martial arts cinema of the eighties and nineties. Cult films with risky scenes for the viewer to enjoy and many touches of humor. And who better than Jean-Claude Van Damme to remember that golden age of cinema “, he explained recently in another interview.

“The Last Mercenary is a very exciting project, and it allows me to face a new genre in my career. I have always been a fan of Jean-Paul Belmondo and this action comedy is a gift. David Charhon’s script brings all the ingredients together: a beautiful story with emotion, a lot of action and humor “, reveals Van Damme.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The film has been shot in various parts of France and together with Van Damme It will be young actors like Alban Ivanov, Assa Sylla or Samir Decazza, and others better known like Eric Judor or Valerie Kaprisky.

The actor is in great shape and in his latest videos on Instagram he even appears showing off his biceps after a workout at home. And yes, it also provides Van Damme with another opportunity to show off what has become his signature move over the years – splits, which he can still flawlessly perform in his 60s. Speaking to Men’s Health in 2017, JCVD ​​said he believes his legendary flexibility is due to a mix of genetics and the fact that he has been training for most of his life. “I started training when I was very young,” he said. “I’ve always been interested in flexibility training, so that made my muscles very elastic. Also, I have good genes from my parents, and that DNA is very important.”

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io