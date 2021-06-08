Jean-Claude Van Damme makes a spectacular return to Netflix

Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme will premiere The Last Mercenary, a film that can be seen on the Netflix streaming platform.

Netflix has shared the first official trailer of The Last Mercenary, made by Jean Claude Van Damme in his first lead role since We Die Young of 2019.

Despite being 60 years old, the actor Jean Claude Van Damme (October 18, 1960) is shown in top form and we can see him in all kinds of action and fight scenes in his new movie.

Here we leave you the trailer of The Last Mercenary:

What is the movie about?

Richard Brumère, alias “La Brume” (“The Fog”) performed by Jean Claude Van Damme, a former French secret service special agent turned mercenary. He has to return to action when the immunity granted to his son 25 years earlier ends. Archibald. A mob operation threatens Archibald’s life. To save him, Richard will have to reach out to his old contacts, join forces with a group of young men and an unconventional bureaucrat. But above all, find the courage to let Archibald know that he is his father.

Written and directed by David charhon, The last mercenary stars Jean-Claude Van Damme as Richard Brumere, as well as Alban Ivanov, Samir Decazza, Archibald Al Mahmoud, Assa Sylla, Djimo, Patrick Timsit, Éric Judor, Nassim Lyes, Miou-Miou, and Valérie. Kaprisky.

“The Last Mercenary is an incredibly exciting project and it allows me to take on a new genre.” Jean-Claude Van Damme said in a statement provided during production. “I’ve always been a fan of Jean-Paul Belmondo and I look forward to taking up the action comedy torch in my own way. David Charhon’s script brings all these elements together in a very successful way: a beautiful story with emotion, a lot of action and a lot of humor. I am also very happy to be working alongside a new generation of talents such as Alban Ivanov, Assa Sylla and Samir Decazza ”.

The last mercenary It will premiere on July 30 exclusively on Netflix.