▲ Haitian players go through confinement in the midst of the war of declarations around the leader. Photo Afp

Afp

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, May 17, 2020, p. a10

Prince Port. At a training center on the outskirts of the Haitian capital, where young female soccer players go through confinement due to coronaviruses, the atmosphere is heavy, after complaints that the head of the national federation, Yves Jean-Bart, raped several teenagers.

But at the Academy, which was once owned by the former president of Haiti, Jean Claude Duvalier, the players and staff mostly lean in favor of the leader, considered a father figure.

President Jean-Bart is like a father to all of us … he loves and respects everyone, says Yvette Felix, a 38-year-old former captain of the national team who has been a coach since 2006.

He treats us like his own children. I don’t think all of that really happened, says a 12-year-old who has lived at the high-performance center since December.

The allegations come from a report by the British newspaper The Guardian, in which the alleged victims and their families said that Jean-Bart, 73, had raped or sexually assaulted them in the last five years.

Several of the alleged victims, who claimed to have been pressured to remain silent, told the British newspaper that at least two minors were forced to abort to cover the violations.

Haitian police launched an investigation into the allegations, first revealed late last month, and a judge has already called several federation employees for questioning.

Women’s advocacy groups SOFA and Kay Fanm issued a statement in support of the alleged victims.

Jean-Bart has commanded the country’s soccer federation for two decades and his reelection in February for a sixth term was a mere formality.

.