One of the most questioned scenes from ‘Avengers Endgame’, was when Steve Rogers goes back in time to meet the love of his life, Peggy Carter, and they have their much-promised dance. Now, is ‘Agent Carter’ actor Enver Gjokaj who spoke about the end of ‘Endgame’.

The tragic story of Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter had a happy ending, coming together again in the final scenes of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. But, while some love the sequence of the romantic dance between the coupleOthers feel that thanks to that Steve’s growth in the movies was removed.

This sequence not only upset some fans of Captain America, but also fans of Peggy Carter, as They felt that this scene also unraveled their bow, which was worked very hard on their own series, ‘Agent Carter’., where the series lasted, he overcame his grief for Steve and moved on with Daniel Sousa.

Now thanks to an interview for Entertainment Weekly, the actor who played Sousa in the ‘Agent Carter’ series, Enver Gjokaj, spoke of the end of ‘Endgame’. And from what he said, everything seems to indicate that he fully agrees with what happened in the end. He even said that the tragedy that Sousa is always the second best for Peggy, is what the character loves.

“To be honest, it’s so clear in the writing and it’s so clear in the way Hayley interprets it that Steve was never going to be replaced. I think that was the beautiful tragedy of his attraction to her, is that he knew it and I wanted to be with her anyway. I knew it was always going to be second place, and I think that’s a bit heartbreaking about Sousa, “said Gjokaj.

Despite the fact that Peggy’s relationship with Sousa seemed to be reaping its fruits, unfortunately, the ABC television network canceled the series so it could never be seen what happened to the couple from there. However, apparently in ‘Endgame’, Steve came back to Peggy’s life, and Sousa … well … apparently had no chance against Captain America.