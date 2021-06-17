Jealousy? Aislinn Derbez stopped following Paulina Burrola | Instagram

It was recently revealed that famous actress Aislinn Derbez stopped following her Paulina Burrola in social networks, who is said to be the new partner of her ex-husband Mauricio Ochmann, this after a year of their separation.

According to various media, the famous actor Mauricio Ochmann would have cheated on Aislinn Derbez with the young model.

Yesterday, the actor confirmed that he is giving himself a new opportunity in love with nothing more and nothing less than the model Paulina Burrola, something that undoubtedly surprised most of his followers, however, it seems that it was not so for his ex-wife.

It may interest you: Ochmann? Paty Cantú reveals her new boyfriend, Aislinn Derbez’s ex

After Mauricio shared his first photograph with the model, it came to light that Aislinn had already known for quite some time about the existence of her daughter’s father’s new partner.

It is said that Eugenio Derbez’s daughter was already very aware of Paulina, whom she followed on social networks, which for some people the actress already suspected.

It is worth mentioning that, after the actor announced that he already has a new girlfriend, Aislinn stopped following the new conquest of her ex.

In addition, among the comments on Paulina’s photographs it is said that there was an alleged infidelity of the ‘El Chema’ actor.

Thus, among the comments, it is said that José Eduardo Derbez’s sister knew that the Mexican actor liked what to share about his current girlfriend, however, this is since 2019, a time when he was still married to the actress.

As you may remember, at the time Aislinn mentioned that their separation occurred long before making the official announcement on social networks, since both wanted to see if they could fix things, however, unfortunately it was not.

It may interest you: Between the sheets Elsa Jean makes a flirty invitation to fans!

Mauricio and Aislinn met in 2014 while filming the movie “A la mala” (2014), however, their meeting did not happen until they finished this project, at which point the protagonist of the series “El Chema” decided Ask her out, since Eugenio Derbez’s daughter had captivated him and he wanted to get to know her more.

In this way, the actors began a friendship and Mauricio took some time to make a trip, however, when he returned to Mexico he declared his love to Aislinn while he was driving the car in which they were riding, a detail that was very romantic to her.

However, the formal statement came a month later, when during a road trip from Mexico to Miami, exactly in New Orleans, Ochmann asked the also model to be his girlfriend once again, it was on May 28, 2014.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

It should be noted that for two years they became inseparable, traveling and spending time at Eugenio’s house in Los Angeles, where they later moved to live together, making Mauricio quickly integrate into the family of his then girlfriend, even in some Sometimes they took care of little Aitana.

Then in November 2015, a day before Ochmann celebrated his 38th birthday, he decided to ask the actress to become his wife, but in a very particular way, hiding the ring in a dessert.

This is how the wedding took place on the day they were married for two years, May 28, 2016, but everything was carried out as discreetly as possible at the Hostal de la Luz, in Tepoztlán, Morelos.