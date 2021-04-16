JD Pantoja stars in a new conflict for Kimberly Loaiza! | Instagram

The musical artist Juan de Dios Pantoja was once again the protagonist of a conflict with another youtuber on Twitter, the main topic was his wife Kimberly loaiza.

Although constantly the couple who are also called the Jukilop, has been constantly involved in conflicts, controversies, criticism and others, they do not always tend to respond to all the negativity of which they are mentioned.

However, although as a couple they do not usually do it, it is Juan de Dios Pantoja interpreter of “Another night“Who reacts when it comes to a situation where Kim Loaiza is the protagonist, especially when this type of comments is usually made by Javier El Zorrito youtubero.

It was through Twitter where the criticism began to arrive, because the most recent song by La Lindura Mayor has not had (in her opinion) the reproductions that Kimberly Loaiza usually has in her videos, since these tend to be up of 10 million views.

Seeing that there was not the expected reaction from his admirers, since the video to this day, has 3 million 940 thousand 667 views and five days ago it was launched on his YouTube channel.

It was through the Es Neta channel where publications were shared on Twitter where El Zorrito mentioned that the youtuber, influencer, model and businesswoman as well as celebrity in social networks Kimberly Loaiza “had failed” with her new single.

As we already know, Juan de Dios Pantoja tends to react whenever there is any criticism of his beloved and adored wife, this because, since Kim is quite calm and not being confrontational, she prefers not to comment on the criticism that they send her, however this It does not mean that it does not bother you, because surely this is what happens.

So it is JD Pantoja who usually reacts, because he is even more effusive and reacts to this type of situation.

The video of Es Neta was shared on April 14, it is titled “Last minute Kenia Os and Juan de Dios star in a lawsuit in networks again for Kimberly Loaiza”, the news appears at minute 5:33 is where he begins to speak about Juan de Dios Pantoja and the conflict that despite the fact that Kenia Os is mentioned in the title, his name is never mentioned among the messages and publications that were shared on Twitter.

However, some references that are made immediately are understood to be towards her, despite not having anything against her as the singer clarified, the mention was made because another person in turn used her name to comment on what it would surpass La Lindura Mayor in terms of its number of followers.

The video already has more than 14 thousand reproductions and 148 comments where some Internet users shared that it was bad enough for Javier to continue talking about the couple and especially about the interpreter of “Don’t be jealous.”

This is because they affirm that no one would know him if it were not for Juan and Kim, because he seems to be aware of what they do to point out everything they do wrong, therefore some Internet users are upset with the youtuber.

Others have commented that Kenia Os should not be mentioned because at no time has she been involved in lawsuits, in addition to the fact that her name never appeared in the publications, stating that she is much more intelligent precisely because of not doing any type of commentary.