JD Pantoja launches hearing aid line and is criticized by fans

The musical artist Originally from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico Juan de Dios Pantoja excitedly shared the launch of his new line of headphones, which is why some Internet users began to criticize the product.

It was in a YouTube video where it was stated that he could have problems with the law due to the lousy product he was selling.

Es Neta was in charge of sharing this information in one of his most recent videos, this one in particular is entitled “Kimberly Alert and Juan de Dios Pantoja in trouble with the law after selling bad products? “We will share it with you right away.

From minute 6:24 you can see the information about this news that despite the fact that the title of the video refers to something, in the course of the note itself it is only mentioned as an assumption, which for some of the fans of Juan de Dios Pantoja husband of Kimberly loaiza both well known internet celebrities was more than great.

Three days ago, Juan de Dios shared several publications on Instagram referring to his hearing aids, which are two, some complete with bluetooth and others with the cable and smaller ones, the first publication was a kind of presentation through a video where promoting the two varieties later, he shared some photos and also unboxed and showed them to his fans.

Both designs are white with the JD logo on the sides, the bluetooth ones, the cable ones have purple decorations.

The own singer interpreter of “White Dove“He mentions that he feels excited to have launched this product and that fortunately they were selling very well; on the other hand, some Internet users began to criticize him, mentioning that in two days they would surely stop working.

This is mentioned in the video shared by Es Neta himself led by Iván Plascencia, who by the way took on the task of sharing some of the memes and criticisms of this new product launched a few days ago.

Gowin is the brand with which Juan de Dios collaborated to launch these headphones, some Internet users say that they do not last long and that in a short time they stop working, however thousands of Internet users who are fans of Jukilop They are delighted with them, especially because despite having a slightly high cost, it continues to be accessible within products of this type, these have a cost of $ 799 Mexican pesos.

These pieces can be found on Amazon as indicated in one of his videos on Instagram in addition to Mercado Libre.

Juan de Dios will always have haters like other celebrities like him, however, as he is already known with the content creator, he will not be intimidated by anyone and will continue with his projects which we are sure will continue to be a success above all because he has the support of his family as well as his wife and especially the pantojitas fandom.

That is why despite the criticism that the interpreter of “has surely received and will continue to receive.Tactic“He does not let it affect him, Pantoja is extremely happy with what he has achieved so far because there are more people who support him than those who criticize him. criticize him with any of his projects.

Despite his attempts to discourage the followers of the youtuber from buying his products, he simply manages to make it more popular, due to the fact that several Internet users already tend to ignore Javier the youtuber fox.