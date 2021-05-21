JD Martinez with his first clutch homer of the 2021 season

The slugger JD Martinez hit a home run on the cigar clucth to get one more victory for the Boston Red Sox on the MLB.

Through the game of Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays, the offense of both teams was luxurious and the pitching did not look very good, obviously one of the two has to fail.

This time the outfielder and designated hitter JD Martinez he hit a home run through center field with a runner on base to put his team ahead 8 runs-for-7 in the ninth inning off shipments by Rafael Dolis.

Now the nicknamed “Flaco” is hitting 331. with 12 homers, 37 RBIs and has been playing more defensively at his own request to manager Alex Cora; who has proven to be the manager the Boston Red Sox need in the MLB.

In the end the Red Sox They won 8 runs for 7 thanks to Martinez’s hit and of course a good save from Matt Barnes, who was reliever of the month in April and has 10 saves this MLB season.

Other players who also excelled on offense were Kike Hernández hitting 5-2 with one RBI, Bobby Baldec with a home run and 3 RBIs and Martinez 5-2 with two RBIs.