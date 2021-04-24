JD Martínez tied home run lead with Ronald Acuña Jr.

The slugger of Boston Red Sox, JD Martinez, tied the home run lead with Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr in the MLB-Major League Baseball 2021.

JD Martinez this mode revenge of all those haters who criticized him and pointed out for having a bad season in 2020. This season 2021 he is leading his team in all offensive departments in al MLB 2021, being one of the key pieces to have the Red Sox with a considerable record in the majors.

Through the game against the Seattle Mariners, JD Martinez he hit a beastly home run to equal Ronald Acuña Jr. with seven homers in total and on top of home runs.

Now Martines is hitting 356. with seven homers, 21 RBIs, 8 doubles, 26 hits and 8 walks, being a leader and justifying his contract in the field. MLB.

The set of Xander Bogaerts, Alex Verdugo, Kike Hernández, Rafael Devers and JD Martinez he has been elite for the Red Sox, hitting more than any other team in his division and surprising those who did not bet on this team.

Here the video;