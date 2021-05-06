JD Martínez hit his tenth homer of the 2021 season with the Red Sox (Video)

The player from Boston Red Sox, JD Martinez, he does not want to be left behind in the home run lead and this Wednesday he hit his tenth homer of the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB), thus equaling Ronald Acuña Jr.

Closing the seventh inning, JD Martinez He made himself felt against the Detroit Tigers and continued to show his great offensive moment, releasing at Fenway Park what was his tenth home run in the 2021 season Big leagues, in order to equal the leadership of this department.

He was doing his opposite band and with Rafael Devers on second base, this was the home run of Martinez for the ones Red Sox equal three runs that game in Boston against the Tigers, which left the stadium at a speed of 104.4 miles per hour and shows the power of this player in the MLB.

Here’s the home run:

Today’s designated hitter for the Red Sox, did not waste a 93mph Bryan Garcia Sinker as he hit it full power to right field and hit his 10th homer this year, tying the game and starting a new one in a tremendous downpour in Boston. .

JD calls it even. pic.twitter.com/8o4YvCXvok – Red Sox (@RedSox) May 6, 2021

That 10th homer from Martinez on the MLB 2021 29 RBIs and raised his average to .349 in 109 at-bats this season.