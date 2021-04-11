JD Martínez gets on the same floor as Alex Rodríguez with a historic brand

The designated hitter and outfielder of the Boston Red Sox in the Big leagues, JD Martinez put his stamp on the history books of the MLB, who tied the all-time record for the most extra-bases by a hitter at the start of the season, positioning himself alongside the iconic Alex Rodriguez Y Sandy Alomar.

During the afternoon of this Sunday in a match between the Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, JD Martinez had a game where he recorded a number of two home runs during the game, who then caught up with Alex Rodriguez Y Sandy Alomar with the most extra bases for a player in a season start of MLB, triplet which is tied in said department with a number of eight (8).

Looking ahead to the start of the season of the MLB in 1997, Sandy Alomar had set the mark for the most extra-bases by a player in a season start with eight for the first time in modern baseball (1901), a mark later tied in 2007 by the league star. Big leagues, Alex Rodriguez, leadership that after fourteen (14) years was matched again, this time by the player of the Red Sox, JD Martinez.

JD Martinez, 33, had been absent from the past match of the Red Sox on Saturday, who had been placed on the organization’s injured list for symptoms caused by Covid-19, who after what seemed like a scare returned to the parks of the MLB to leave his name in the league’s record books.