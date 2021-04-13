JD Martínez and Joe Musgrove, MLB Players of the Week

The designated hitter and outfielder of the Boston Red Sox, JD Martinez was awarded Player of the Week honors at the American league, while the pitcher of the San Diego Padres, Joe musgrove was his counterpart on the old circuit of the National League from MLB.

The second week of the recently started season of the MLB, It was all a gala of emotions game after game, mainly the week of exploitation of a large number of players from the Big leagues, While JD Martinez Y Joe musgrove they raised the J, being the most prominent during the week of the hot ball.

From now on the name of Joe musgrove will be something indelible in the memory of the fans of the MLB, who last Friday, launched the first No-Hitter of the season of the Big leagues, as well as the first of this category in history for San Diego Padres, the only team that had yet to complete this requirement among all the organizations of the Big Top.

In the much-mentioned performance by Joe musgrove, will go up to be part of the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, who will wear his cap during said game and one of the balls that he threw in the game to be immortalized; game where the player shut out the Texas Rangers for nine innings, recording a performance of 10 strikeouts.

While, JD Martinez recorded one of the hottest performances of the week last Sunday, who drew his club by hitting a number of three home runs in the Los Angeles’ game. Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles. What’s more, Martinez he had hit his first home run of the season last Monday night at the start of the week. Septenario where the player left a number of 13 RBIs for the Red Sox.

Previously, the MLB they had delivered the player of the week for the American league to the Dominican, Yermin Mercedes, while in the National League first baseman Eric Hosmer was the honors one, that in the first week of the season. So far the players of the Fathers dominate the weekly title contest, first starting with Hosmer, seconded by Joe musgrove.