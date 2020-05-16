May 15, 2020 | 11:17 pm

Department store chain JCPenney filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States on Friday, with plans to permanently close some stores and explore a possible sale.

The impact of the economic closings caused to stop the COVID-19 pandemic was the last blow for this retailer, already weakened by the drop in traffic in shopping malls due to the advancement of electronic commerce.

In addition to a debt payment of $ 105 million in June and interest expenses of $ 300 million annually, the chain has more than $ 2 billion of debt maturing in 2023.

The company said it has reached an agreement with its creditors to obtain financing for 900 million dollars to help maintain operations while the bankruptcy process in a court in Corpus Christi, Texas, develops.

In addition, the 118-year-old retailer said it had an additional $ 500 million in cash before filing.

According to previous reports, the chain seeks to permanently close 200 stores, although the number could fluctuate as negotiations with its creditors progress.

At one point, JCPenney had 1,600 stores and more than 200,000 employees.

Other retail bankruptcies

Other retail chains are also struggling with the impact of the coronavirus and the abandonment of consumption by traditional means.

Earlier this month, Neiman Marcus and J. Crew filed for bankruptcy protection after they failed to reach agreements to reorganize their finances.

Stage Stores, a chain of department stores in rural America, said earlier this week that it is looking for a buyer.