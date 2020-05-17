JCPenney filed for bankruptcy this Friday and became the third major retailer after J.Crew and Neiman Marcus to restructure its debt.

The department store JCPenney filed for bankruptcy this Friday and became the third largest retailer after J.Crew and Neiman Marcus to restructure its debt as the coronavirus continues to hit the retail industry of United States and of the world.

The retailer said it plans to close stores due to this bankruptcy. The first phase of the closings will be unveiled in the coming weeks and “will explore additional opportunities to maximize value, including a third-party sales process,” the company said.

Based in Plano, TexasJCPenney was founded more than a century ago as one of America’s premier department stores. But like many other department stores, they went into recession as people began to turn to online shopping and fast fashion.

JCPenney, which operates 850 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, entered the pandemic with falling sales and a debt load of $ 3.7 billion. His annual sales have plummeted in recent years, passing through four CEOs since 2004. His income has fallen more than 40 percent since 2007, and his shares are currently priced at just 24 cents.

“The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has created unprecedented challenges for our families, our loved ones, our communities and our country, ”CEO Jill Soltau said in a statement. “As a result, the American retail industry experiences a new, profoundly different reality that requires that JCPenney Make tough decisions when managing our business to protect the safety of our associates and customers as well as the future of our company. ”

JCPenney It is the latest in a series of companies to seek debt restructuring as sales collapse. In April, clothing sales fell 79 percent amid a record 16 percent drop in overall retail sales.

With information from NBC