JCPenney could file for bankruptcy next week. Penney Co Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection as early as next week and with plans to permanently close about a quarter of its nearly 850 stores, people familiar with the matter said, adding to a list of large retailers. Americans who have succumbed to the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak.

A bankruptcy filing would end a long decline of the well-known 118-year-old department store chain, struggling with nearly $ 4 billion in debt burden and competition from e-commerce companies and discount retailers, including before the start of the pandemic.

The Plano, Texas-based company that employs nearly 85,000 people is in talks with creditors to obtain financing while facing bankruptcy, the sources said. The loan could total $ 400 million to $ 500 million, according to some sources.

The time of filing for bankruptcy may vary depending on how long creditors give you, according to sources.

J.C. Penney missed a $ 17 million payment Thursday and has only five days to pay off the debt. A 30-day grace period to pay $ 12 million that the company skipped on April 15 expires next Friday.

The company has not made a final decision on how to deal with its strained finances, and is also considering alternatives that include negotiating an agreement with creditors outside of bankruptcy court or obtaining additional financing, the sources said.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential deliberations. J.C. Penney declined to comment.