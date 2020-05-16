JCPenney bankruptcy. Store chain does not overcome coronavirus crisis or years of losses and files for bankruptcy Retail chain said it will close some stores JCPenney joins Neiman Marcus, J. Crew and Sage Stores in filing for bankruptcy during pandemic

JCPenney bankruptcy. JC Penney, whose finances have suffered since before the coronavirus pandemic, announced Friday that he is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The retail chain said it will close some stores.

“The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has created unprecedented challenges for our families, our loved ones, our communities and our country,” the company’s chief executive said in a statement. “As a result, the American retail industry lives a profoundly different new reality, which makes JC Penney make tough decisions for our business and protect the safety of our employees, customers, and our company’s future.”

The announcement of which stores will close and when it will be done in the coming weeks.

JC Penney’s sales have fallen year after year since 2016, according to CNBC. The company operates 850 stores and has about 90,000 workers. It was said to have received $ 900 million in financing to help it operate during its restructuring.

JC Penney joins Neiman Marcus, J. Crew and Sage Stores in filing for bankruptcy amid the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

Retail sales in the United States fell 16.4% from March to April, a record, as the closure of businesses caused by the coronavirus pandemic pushed buyers away, threatened stores across the country and hurt even more an economy already in decline, according to AP.

In a report released Friday, the Commerce Department reported that retail has plummeted so rapidly that sales in the past 12 months have dropped 21.6%.

It is the largest monthly decline since records began in 1992, amid the coronavirus crisis, the government reported on Friday. The severity of the impact of the virus is one of recent unprecedented magnitude, according to the first macroeconomic indicators that have been known.

The strongest falls from March to April were in clothing, electronics, furniture and restaurant stores. The migration of consumers to online shopping was also accelerated, with the segment registering a monthly gain of 8.4%. Measured year-over-year, online sales increased 21.6%.

For a retail sector already suffering from consumer migration to online shopping and app delivery services, a consecutive free fall in spending represents a serious risk. Department store chains like Neiman Marcus and J. Crew have filed for bankruptcy protection from the government. Hotels, restaurants, and car dealerships are also in danger.

An analysis conducted in April by a group of academic economists found that a month-long shutdown could wipe out 31% of non-grocery retailers. A four-month shutdown could force 65% bankruptcy.

The drop in retail spending is a key reason why the US economy is contracting. Shopping at retailers is an important component of overall spending for American consumers, accounting for about 70% of economic growth.

Aside from online trading, no category of retail trade was spared the hit in April. Car dealerships suffered a 13% monthly drop. Furniture stores absorbed a 59% drop. Electronics and appliance stores fell more than 60%.

Likewise, unemployment in the country shot up in April 10.3 percentage points, reaching a rate of 14.7%, a figure not seen for 70 years, as a result of the wave of layoffs.

Economists consider that April could have been the month in which the retail sales indicator bottomed out, given that in May many US states They have gradually begun to lift the restrictions of social distancing.

