JCG draws and is eliminated from Ibero / Arturo Xicoténcatl

In an electrical match that was resolved at Armageddon, the Mexican grandmaster Juan Carlos González, 52, was eliminated from the Ibero-American Blitz Championship, via online, by the Chilean GM Pablo Salinas Herrera, 26 years old and 2,514 rating. The match ended tied at 5½ real points, but by regulation by tying the sudden death the victory is awarded to the driver of Black who took four minutes against five of White.

The clash, which was played at the rhythm of three minutes with two seconds added for each movement, was most exciting, dotted with inaccuracies from both players. The blitz on many occasions becomes a funny tragicomedy. The Mexican took advantage of 3 ½ – 1 ½, with a lightning game, of calculation, with colorful plays and surprising time management, bordering on the incredible at the rate that is played. The match was equalized in four. And it was defined in three draws plus the last one at Armageddon.

The result was as follows: Juan Carlos González, Mexico vs. Pablo Salinas, Chiles; 1-0, 0-1, ½, 1-0, 1-0, 0-1, 0-1, 1/2: 4-4. There were eleven games in total. These preliminary matches are played to the first player to score 4 ½ points at the pace of three minutes with two seconds added.

It should be noted in the first game the serenity that JC González expressed outwardly and how he reflected for almost a minute and a half to perform 18.f4 and how he got up from a lost position to lock the opposing king in a mating net in a galvanizing turn.

Some strong players are David Antón Guijarro, Spain; Alan Pichot, Argentina; Emilio Córdova and Jorge Cori, both from Peru; Axel Bachman, Paraguay; Miguel Santos, Spain; Eduardo Iturrizaga Bonelli, Venezuela and many more.

White: GM Juan Carlos González, Mexico, 2,546. Black: GM Pablo Salinas Herrera, Chile, 2,514. Apertura Reti, A07R – 1, Ibero-American Championship via online, blitz, 15–06-2021.

1.Nf3 d5 2.g3 c6 3.Bg2 Nf6 4.0–0 Bg4 5.d3 Nbd7 6.Qe1 e5 7.e4 dxe4 8.dxe4 Be7 9.h3 Bh5 10.Nbd2 0–0 11.Ch4 Re8 12.Nc4 Bg6 13.a4 Qc7 14.Bd2 Rd8 15.Ba5 b6 16.Bc3 Bc5 17.Kh1 Nf8 18.f4 = The Mexican GM reflected one minute and nine seconds for this set. His watch stopped at 1.22 ”and his opponent’s clock showed 2.37. 18 … exf4 19.Bxf6 gxf6 20.gxf4 b5 21.Ne3 He gives up a pawn with the idea of ​​opening the g file and harnessing the tactical power of the knights. 21 … Bxe4 22.Bxe4 Rxe4 23.Qg3 + Ng6 24.Ng4 The fight in the blitz is to the death; engine ratings do not reflect the volitions and energy of close combat that is laced with surprising tactical strikes. 24 … Kh8 25.Nxf6 Re3 26.Qg4 The position is lost. The black pieces are active. 26 … Qe7 27.Nxg6 + fxg6 28.Qg5 Bd4 29.Ng4 Qe4 + A check with the smell of mate. 30.Rh2 Rf8? + – Far from continuing Pablo Salinas with Re2 + makes a mistake and the sign of the fight changes. 31.c3? – + JC attacks one of the active pieces. He could capture on e3 but in the blitz the logic crashes over and over again. There is no exactitude in the fight. 31 … Re2 + 32.Kg3– + Mate in nine indicate the engines. 32 … Rg2 + 33.Kh4– + Ab6 Salinas watches the queen’s pin with Be1. 34.Rae1 Qf5 35.Re5 Qf7 36.Re7 Bd8? + – Another turn and now Black is lost. 37.Rxf7 Bxg5 + 38.fxg5 Rxf7 39.Rxf7 Rxb2 40.Nf6 Blacks perform.

