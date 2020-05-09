JC Penney could file for bankruptcy and become a new victim of the coronavirus

The company would be considering filing for bankruptcy next week, just as many of the large retailers will reopen their doors after remaining closed for security against the spread of the coronavirus.

JC Penney is planning to file for bankruptcy protection, leading to the permanent closure of a quarter of its stores, the NY Post reported.

The chain, which has some 850 stores, would be the next retailer to go bankrupt, especially with the complex economic outlook that the Covid-19 has left.

Although it was already dealing with the important competition of electronic commerce that is increasingly booming.

JC Penney carries a debt of almost $ 4 billion dollars and on Thursday he failed to fulfill a commitment to pay $ 17 million, sources close to the company reported.

Next Friday, a 30-day grace period also ends on a $ 12 million payment that the company missed on April 15.

At the moment, the company is in talks for a debtor loan with creditors while the bankruptcy process is going on.

The sources indicated that it could be a loan of between 400 and 500 million dollars.

JCPenney, which has about 85,000 employees, has not made a final decision, nor has it offered an official report.

Sources also indicated that the company’s aspirations are to reorganize and emerge from bankruptcy.

However, in the process, some 200 establishments would definitely close.

Unfortunately, in the midst of the pandemic, online sales have not been enough to sustain the finances of the 118-year-old company.

Although they maintain cash flow, they still have outstanding debt payments: one for 105 million with maturity in June and another for 300 million in annual interest.

By 2023, more than $ 2 billion of the company’s debt is also due.

Despite JC Penney’s still undefined situation, several of the stores will resume their activities as they lift the quarantine protocols.

Coronavirus would cause 100,000 retail stores to close by 2025

The coronavirus pandemic could end up giving the final final blow ’to retail stores that would be forced to close their doors.

According to analysts, some 100,000 retail stores could close by 2025, USA Today reported.

The trend in recent years has been for more and more stores to close, but the Covid-19 outbreak will accelerate the economic downturn for these companies.

“Even when stores open, it may take a while before people regain confidence in being safe in crowded places,” said Michael Lasser and Jay Sole, analysts at UBS Wall Street.

They also explained in their research that it is possible that the situation around the pandemic will change people’s behavior, who could continue shopping online after sanitary restrictions pass.