The Juan Carlos Ferrero Tennis Academy is one of the most recognized worldwide. Among his players are Pablo Carreño-Busta and Carlos Alcaraz, one of the world’s greatest promises. Although, the current situation has not done them any favors. Tourism has been paralyzed and all its national and international players, many of whom stayed at the Academy during confinement, have been unable to train for quite some time.

Like this Academy there are others. Totally paralyzed clubs that with the start of Phase 1 are beginning to open their doors. The former number 1 in the world of tennis is not far behind. «We are used to having many people every day in the academy, from all over the world and using various services: Restaurant, Physio, Gym; of course Tennis and other sports… Reconciling all this is going to be very difficult. ”

«This week we have opened to the local public following all the rules and recommendations: prior appointment, taking of temperature and disinfection when entering, etc. In addition, we have limited an area of ​​the academy for them and thus avoid being even close to the annual players who are still confined to us and starting a preseason facing the new competitive calendar, “says Ferrero from the Academy that bears his name and where also lives.

«From next week, following the limits of mobility that the government is establishing, our idea is to allow new internal players to enter. It will be obligatory to carry out tests to all those who want to come new to guarantee the safety of those already inmates. Our workers will also do the test as they can be reinstated ».

“The goal is to ensure a safe environment for all customers who come. We have the firm idea of ​​being able to carry out our training Campus like every summer, even with a much lower capacity limit, “says Ferrero, who also expects to be able to receive foreigners in the summer since” they are 70% of our clients ” .