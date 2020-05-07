The Municipality of Passo Fundo (RS) determined on Thursday the precautionary ban for 15 days of a JBS poultry unit located in the municipality, due to the occurrence of confirmed cases of coronavirus among employees.

The plant had been closed on April 24 and, according to the city, the measure should prevent the return of operations that was scheduled for this week.

Sought by ., JBS said in a statement that it will take all appropriate measures to reverse the municipal ban.

According to the city, the ban is based on the understanding of the Municipal Health Surveillance that sanitary and epidemiological rules have been disregarded, which can put the health of the entire population at risk.

“The company should provide monitoring of all workers on leave, which would not have happened,” said the city hall, still understanding municipal surveillance.

The city hall statement emphasizes that the municipal ban is not linked to a Labor Court decision, which deals with the relationship between employees and the company.

“The municipal ban is about seeking protection for the entire population”.

The first suspension of operations at the Passo Fundo plant was defined by labor inspectors linked to the Ministry of Economy, after a Covid-19 outbreak that affected about 20 employees, according to a statement from the Rio Grande do Sul Public Ministry of Labor.

The contagion marked the first large-scale spread of the virus in a slaughterhouse in Brazil.

This week, JBS said in a note that it had received authorization to reopen the unit, citing a decision by the labor judge of the 2nd Labor Court of Passo Fundo, Luciano Ricardo Cembranel.

Asked about the new ban imposed by the city hall, JBS refuted the arguments present in the notice of infraction issued by the Health Surveillance and said that it contradicts Cembranel’s judicial decision of May 4.

“The company has adopted all necessary preventive measures for the protection and safety of its employees and will take all appropriate measures to reverse the municipal ban,” said the company.

According to the company, in a decision handed down by the courts, it was demonstrated that the more than 2,500 employees at the JBS unit in Passo Fundo work under strict security measures.

Among the actions taken, JBS highlights the removal of people who are part of the risk group as over 60, pregnant women and all those who had a medical recommendation; social distancing; temperature measurement of everyone before accessing the factories and daily disinfection of the environments.

“These and other protection measures are included in the technical expert’s report signed by the specialist in occupational medicine Sabine Braga Chedid, who inspected the company’s entire industrial complex on April 23 at the request of the Labor Court, the day before the unit was banned. “

JBS also said that decisions like this endanger legal security and the guarantee of supply to the population.

