JBS Says All Its Global Facilities Are Operational After Cyber ​​Attack

Jun 3 (Reuters) – JBS SA, the world’s largest meat producer, said Thursday that all of its global facilities are fully operational after a “criminal cyber attack” on May 30 suspended much of its operations in the United States States and Australia.

JBS USA and its Pilgrim’s Pride unit were able to limit the loss to less than a day of production, the company said in a statement.

According to a source familiar with the matter, a famous group of hackers linked to Russia is behind the attack.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that the attack on JBS is expected to be discussed at a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in mid-June.

