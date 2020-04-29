JBS announced on Wednesday that it will reopen a pork unit in the US state of Minnesota, which was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, for the euthanasia of up to 13,000 animals a day by producers, without processing of meat for consumption.

Producers in the United States have been forced to slaughter as storage space begins to run out, as some of the country’s largest slaughterhouses have been closed due to coronavirus outbreaks among employees.

JBS said it would need only 10 to 20 workers at the Worthington, Minnesota plant – which has 2,000 employees – to carry out “humane euthanasia” of the pigs, reducing the risks of spreading the virus.

The pig carcasses will be processed, sent to landfills, composted or buried, according to the company.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump enacted the Production Defense Act to require meat processing plants to remain in operation during the pandemic, following warnings of a growing supply shortage.

“The recent closure of pork plants in the United States and the reduced levels of production at pig processing facilities across the country have left producers with few options,” JBS said in a statement. “Humanitarian population reduction and proper disposal are the last and unfortunate resource for some producers.”

JBS’s Worthington unit stopped operations on April 20 to contain the coronavirus advance. She processed 20,000 pigs a day.

