JBS plants operate limited and with some manual processes after cyberattack

The most plants in the United States of the meat production company JBS affected by a cyber attack on Sunday have resumed their operations, albeit in a limited way and using manual methods due to problems with computer systems.

JBS, whose parent company is Brazilian, has nine beef, five pork and 26 poultry processing plants in the US and is responsible for up to 20% of the meat products consumed in the country.

Your Ottumwa, Iowa pork processing plant, He pointed out on his Facebook page that the first work shift this Thursday would start two hours later and that some of the product lines would not operate during the day.

Most of the company’s 40 meat processing plants were operating today with at least one work shift, but local media reported that workers are forced to use manual methods for tasks that are normally automated.

The financial firm Zaner Group indicated in a newsletter to its clients that the market had recovered quickly and that the anticipated serious problems in the supply of meat will not occur.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the number of head of cattle processed in slaughterhouses on Wednesday was 105,000, while on Tuesday, when the JBS plants began operating again, the figure was just 94,000.

Today, USDA said the figure had reached its usual figure of 120,000 head of cattle.

Despite this, the Zaner Group anticipates that “Even after yesterday’s increase” the price of beef will rise next week after reaching its highest level since June 2020 yesterday.

Zaner Group added that the cyberattack against JBS “showed the vulnerability of the sector as technology-dependent automation caused a severe disruption to meat processing in North America and Australia.”

As revealed by JBS and the US authorities, a group of hackers based in Russia and known as REvil blocked the servers of the company, one of the largest in the world in the sector of processing meat for human consumption, with “Ransomware”.

Ransomware attacks lock computer systems that are not released until companies or institutions pay the hackers a ransom.

The attack on JBS came days after another criminal organization, DarkSide, carried out a similar cyberattack against Colonial Pipeline, the country’s largest pipeline network.

In the case of Colonial, which caused gasoline supply problems in the United States, the company paid DarkSide $ 4.4 million in bitcoin in order to regain control of its computer systems.