JBS said on Friday that it is experiencing “enormous volatility” related to product costs and prices due to the global health crisis caused by the coronavirus.

In a conference call to discuss the results of the first quarter, JBS executives said that consumer demand has moved away from food service, a trend seen in all markets. However, while there are no significant differences in food service margins and retail meat sales, it is becoming increasingly difficult to predict costs, prices and consumer behavior.

JBS obtains most of its revenue in the US markets, where some states are gradually starting to reopen their economies and the company’s operating prospects could improve, executives said.

The president of the JBS USA division, André Nogueira, said during the conference call that the company is seeing very strong demand for meat in the USA after the offer was reduced after factory closings.

According to him, “this week, the industry in general is running at 75% of what it was in the same week last year in beef, 84% in pork and 99% in chicken. We (JBS) are slightly above that in the last few two weeks”.

“In food service, there has been a very significant recovery in the last two weeks, as some states (in the United States) start to open, albeit with restrictions. It is surprising,” added Nogueira.

However, he avoided making projections for the margins of the North American unit in the second quarter. The company’s chief executive, Gilberto Tomazoni, said that in view of the volatility, “making predictions of this type is wanting to assume that you already have a pattern of consumption in retail and consumers, which is not reasonable now. We have to wait more some time to have forecasts with a little more security “.

On the other hand, the Brazilian beef division has faced difficulties, after the company dismissed employees in March and April in response to possible outbreaks of the disease. Company executives also said that logistical problems in beef exports from Brazil were solved in the current quarter.

JBS recorded a net loss of R $ 6 billion on Thursday in the first quarter, largely due to exchange rate movements. In this Friday’s session, JBS shares had the worst performance of Ibovespa, with a drop of more than 6%.

Excluding currency effects in the last quarter, JBS would have recorded a net profit of 803 million reais.

In Friday’s conference call, JBS executives said that as exchange rate volatility decreases, the company could improve results, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda).

The majority of JBS sales take place abroad and are therefore recorded in foreign currencies. The real fell 22% against the dollar in the period from January to March, its biggest quarterly depreciation in 18 years.

JBS executives warned that the Covid-19 pandemic could have lasting effects, as the epidemic in Brazil and the United States caused plant closures and volatility in their chicken businesses.

Credit Suisse analysts said JBS reported “lackluster results”, blaming the weakness of the Pilgrim’s Pride chicken meat division and the disappointing results at JBS ‘beef unit in the US, which also includes Australia and Canada.

“Still on the negative side, JBS Brasil (beef) remains below its full potential,” said Credit Suisse.

