Within the JBL product range, portable speakers are among the most popular for their power and sound quality. However, even within these, the Pulse line stands out above the rest thanks to a peculiarity: its body lights up to the rhythm of the music.

From this line today we show you the JBL Pulse 4, the most recent model of the brand, which we have been able to thoroughly test for a few weeks and now we tell you about our experience with it. Of course, if you are one of those who do not like to be the center of attention and prefers to go unnoticed in meetings with your friends, better not bother to continue reading.

JBL Pulse 4, impossible not to attract attention

With a cylindrical design 9.6 cm in diameter and 20.7 cm high with IPX7 water resistance, that is, it can be submerged for half an hour up to a maximum of 90 centimeters, the JBL Pulse 4 has plastic ends that in my case are black, but can also be found in white. Between both we find a body that basically on a 360-degree LED screen that is illuminated with various animations.

Without a doubt, its appearance attracts all eyes, generating that party air that is appreciated at any party, adding a plus to our meetings with friends. However, if we prefer more relaxed music, the speaker lighting can be adapted to it, generating an atmosphere that reminds us a lot of those “lava lamps” that became so fashionable a few years ago.

As far as design is concerned at the top we find all the controls of this speaker, which seen from above have been located in a triangle whose front edge is made up of the volume and pause and playback controls.

In the right corner of this imaginary triangle we find the on-off button, next to the Bluetooth connectivity that serves to pair the speaker to, for example, our smartphone. This connectivity uses Bluetooth version 4.2.

In the last corner we have two buttons, which allow us to pair the speaker with the PartyBoost system and control the lighting effects. The latter just press it to switch between five different modes: spiritual, bonfire, equalizer, wave and custom. These can also be controlled from the JBL Connect app for Android or iOS, which allows us to configure the custom mode according to a series of parameters, or even using the camera so that the lighting adapts to the color that we aim at the lens.

As details say that lighting can be synchronized with the type of sound you are playing by simply shaking the deviceOr, in addition to when we turn the volume up or down, the lighting simulates a bar that fills or empties.

If you have read other reviews of our JBL speakers you will already know that it is the PartyBoost system, For those who do not know, say that it is a system that allows you to connect 2 or more speakers to work with a set. That is to say that if we have two speakers we can make them work as a stereo system together. This by the way can also be controlled from the application.

With a weight of 1200 grams the JBL Pulse4 is a portable device, which we can take to the pool, to the beach or on our trips to the field since it has a 7,260 mAh battery that averages 12 hours of autonomy. To charge it, we have a USB Type-C port in the lower back along with an LED strip that lights up to indicate the level of charge of the device.

The lighting of the JBL Pulse 4 seriously penalizes autonomy, as an example to say that the JBL Flip 5 with 4,800mAh achieves an autonomy of 12 hours, a figure that seems to be the minimum that the company wants to give its devices and that is to maintain the level in the JBL Pulse 4 has increased its battery to 7,280 mAh. In favor of saying that if we keep the button pressed with it we change the effects, instead of changing what we do is turn off the lighting, managing to extend its autonomy, but losing the essence of the device.

JBL Pulse 4 Specifications

Features: 360-degree LED lighting, IPX7 resistance up to 91 cm, PartyBoost system to connect two or more speakers, Bluetooth to sync, Bluetooth 4.2, Transducer: 2.25 inches, Compatibility: A2DP V1.3, AVRCP V1.6, Nominal power: 20W RMS, Signal to noise ratio:> 80dB Battery type: 26Wh lithium ion polymer (3.6V, 7260mAh) 12 hours of autonomy Measures 9.6 x 9.6 x 20.7 mm Weight: 1200 grams

Powerful, quality sound to go

In the JBL Pulse 4 we have a speaker located at the top that gives a power of 20W, while at the bottom we have a passive bass radiator. The set offers a more than correct quality, which you also perceive better if you leave it on a flat surface since its passive radiator transmits vibrations to the surface, making you perceive them perfectly.

The general balance achieved in the reproduction of the frequency range is in line with what we expect from a JBL device, but with a special emphasis on the bass, which also improve as we increase the volume without unbalancing a set. surprising in a device with a single 2.25-inch speaker.

Unfortunately, once again we see that other uses than through Bluetooth connectivity have not been taken into account, so the audio port has been dispensed with. This is something, although it has not been a big problem in my case if I recognize that for some users it may be an aspect that they will miss.

Conclusions

As always when we value a device its price must be taken into account, in this case the JBL Pulse 4 cannot be said to be economical and it is that out for € 229. In return we obtain a device with an extremely striking appearance that makes it stand out on its own merits. However, lights cannot be the only argument of a speaker, however beautiful it may be.

In a compact body, the Pulse 4 has outstanding power and quality, which stands out in the bass range but has achieved a more than correct overall balance.

THE JBL Pulse 4 is for those who like to accompany their music with a suitable lighting, for those who like to create a special atmosphere that also animates a party with friends in the pool without fear of getting wet, which helps us to relax listening to a ballad in the tranquility of our living room. If for you what matters is the set of aesthetics and sound, the JBL Pulse 4 may be for you, however if the subject of lighting is superfluous for you, there are cheaper options that you should consider.

JBL Pulse 4

€ 229.00

In favor

Lighting that takes the party anywhere Power Portable and waterproof Ability to sync with other speakers

Against

Price without auxiliary output (3.5mm)

