JB Capital reiterates its recommendation to buy Atrys and raises its price target by 13%

With our sights set on the Continuum, Atrys Health’s shares are making steady progress in 2021, adding nearly 9% so far this year, to 9.62 euros at which it is currently trading.

A price, the current price, which is far from what analysts predict for the company dedicated to the provision of precision medical diagnosis and treatment services. This Wednesday JB Capital has published a new report in which reiterate their recommendation to buy Atrys shares and raise their target price by 13%; specifically, the analysts of the American firm raise the price to 13 euros, compared to the 11.50 euros that they previously gave. With this figure the Atrys upside potential for the next twelve months is more than 35%.

In its report, JB Capital bases its recommendation improvement on the recent acquisitions of ROAG (March 2021), ASPY (June 2021) and Genetyca-ICM (June 2021) and the new synergies. Specifically, JB notes:

1) “The momentum is positive for the industry and we like Atrys’ strong business model, well-defined strategy and unique positioning;

2) cross-selling opportunities (especially in LatAm and now in Spain, thanks to ASPY) and synergies, which should underpin growth and improve Atrys’ business model; Y

3) there are still several catalysts ahead, such as more mergers and acquisitions of added value, probably focused on the segments of online diagnostics or radiotherapy, which would allow Atrys to strengthen its position and generate significant synergies; new agreements for the installation of implants or new radiotherapy centers (which would increase the visibility of revenues and profitability); and the expected jump to the continuous market (4Q21 / 1Q22) “.